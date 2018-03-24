Funeral service today for slain woman and two children

TORONTO — A funeral service will be held today in Toronto for a mother and her two children killed east of the city last week.

Krassimira Pejcinovski and her 15-year-old son Roy Pejcinovski were found dead in their home in Ajax, Ont., while her 13-year-old daughter Venallia died hours later in hospital.

Police have charged 29-year-old Cory Fenn, who had been in a relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski, with three counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Friday that two of the family members were stabbed and one was strangled, but did not provide more details "out of respect for the family."