Toronto council to vote on road safety measures

Toronto city council is scheduled to vote today on street safety measures meant to curb a recent spike in fatalities on local roads.

Staff have recommended that councillors approve a proposal to widen sidewalks and add new bike lanes to a section of Yonge Street in the northern part of the city.

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee says the road has inconsistent sidewalk widths, lacks pedestrian crossings or medians and doesn't have dedicated "cycling facilities."

The committee says the changes should be implemented as part of a complete overhaul of that stretch of road, which hasn't been upgraded since 1975.