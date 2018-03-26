Kelly Dick wins NDP nomination in Kitchener - Conestoga

Kitchener – Conestoga New Democrats have nominated Kelly Dick to carry the NDP banner into the provincial election in June.

According to a press release, Dick is currently the recording secretary and an executive board member with the Waterloo Regional Labour Council who has also worked in the past as a resource mobilization officer at the United Way.

“Many of the families who I saw at the United Way struggle with the cost of medicine and dental care, the NDP plan would cover everyone – so it would take a huge burden off of people who are struggling,” said Dick.

“This community also faces incredibly high hydro rates, and folks here understand that only Andrea Horwath and the NDP are going to bring Hydro One back into public hands. No one wanted it to be sold off – but that’s what Kathleen Wynne did after the last election, even when she promised not to. Hydro rates have gone up under the Liberals and the Conservatives have the exact same hydro plan – the NDP plan will bring everyone’s hydro bills down by about 30 per cent.”