Dorothy McCabe nominated as Liberal candidate for Waterloo

A former chief of staff to the mayor of Kitchener has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for Waterloo in the upcoming provincial election.
Dorothy McCabe currently serves senior executive at the KidsAbility Centre and has worked with governments, non-profits and the private sector for more than 15 years.
“I am passionate about building strong communities and believe that together under Premier Kathleen Wynne’s leadership, Waterloo can be a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive place for all citizens,” she said in a press release.
“I believe in a society where everyone feels they belong and can succeed,” said McCabe. “Waterloo needs an MPP who will fight for fairness and who will deliver a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, free prescriptions for children and youth, and continued investments in GO train service and local transit.”
As the former chief of staff to the Mayor of Kitchener, McCabe played a role in initiating the two-way, all-day GO rail project.
As a volunteer, McCabe has been active in her daughters’ school as a basketball coach and school council member and chaired a local Syrian refugee sponsorship committee. She served as a board member for a local Community Health Centre and as a Canadian Crossroads International volunteer in Zimbabwe.
McCabe earned a bachelor’s degree in communications studies and was a member of the basketball team at Wilfrid Laurier University. She also earned a master’s of public administration from the University of Western Ontario.
She lives in Waterloo with her husband, Janek, an entrepreneur, and their daughters.
