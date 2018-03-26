Dorothy McCabe nominated as Liberal candidate for Waterloo

A former chief of staff to the mayor of Kitchener has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for Waterloo in the upcoming provincial election.

Dorothy McCabe currently serves senior executive at the KidsAbility Centre and has worked with governments, non-profits and the private sector for more than 15 years.

“I am passionate about building strong communities and believe that together under Premier Kathleen Wynne’s leadership, Waterloo can be a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive place for all citizens,” she said in a press release.

“I believe in a society where everyone feels they belong and can succeed,” said McCabe. “Waterloo needs an MPP who will fight for fairness and who will deliver a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, free prescriptions for children and youth, and continued investments in GO train service and local transit.”