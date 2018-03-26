Peel regional police inspector charged with sex assault

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Peel regional police inspector with sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit allege the inspector sexually assaulted a woman at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., on May 11, 2017.

They say they were first contacted by Peel regional police about the allegations on Nov. 28, 2017.

The SIU says the inspector was off duty at the time.