Suspect in beating of autistic man turns himself in

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a suspect wanted in connection with the beating of an autistic man in Mississauga, Ont., has turned himself in.

They say 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of no fixed address was charged with one count of aggravated assault on Monday.

Dhami's lawyer had said last week that his client is innocent but planned to turn himself in.

Peel regional police say a 29-year-old man with autism was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men allegedly began punching and kicking him.