Pedestrian hit by SUV north of Toronto dies: police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a collision north of Toronto last week.
York regional police say a pedestrian was struck (at Highway 407 and Yonge Street) in Richmond Hill, Ont., by a white 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
They say a 38-year-old woman from Toronto was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials confirmed Monday that she died Saturday of her injuries in hospital.
Investigators are asking witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
