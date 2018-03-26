Healthy Pets ready to run

And taking care of pets has become a big business in North America, especially among millennials who treat pets like members of the family or empty nesters whose pets have replaced their children who have flown the coop.

"Pet health is huge and the demand is growing," said Harris. "They are truly a member of the family in a phenomenon known as the humanization of pets, where we superimpose our own characteristics on them.

"So whatever their needs may be, we're willing to do whatever it takes to get them better, and that growth is being fuelled by people like the millennials who are having kids later or maybe not at all and their pet is truly their baby.

"Then there's the baby boomers, like my parents, with no kids at home but their two dogs are like their children. It's helped turn the pet industry into a $92 billion a year industry, and it's still growing by eight per cent per year."

Harris is so passionate about her pitch that she's taking it to CBC's Dragons' Den Thursday night where she has the potential of an audience of millions of people to share her business plans.

"You can't think of the millions of people who eventually watch when your in the Den," said Harris. "But it was a great experience, and I do enjoy public speaking and presentations so I wasn't too nervous.

"It was the ultimate pitch, I guess."

Harris said her company is in the next stage of expanding its staff and its reach, and will be having some big announcements to make at a special viewing party March 29 at King West Hotel in Toronto.

Taking a leap of faith is nothing new for Harris. She was part of a micro-financing project in Ethiopia before studying for her Masters in Science in England. She returned home to Canada and caught the entrepreneurial bug working for a biotech startup out of the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto before coming up with her own startup idea.

"They way I look at things is what's the worst that can happen?" said Harris. "I think everything will turn out fine, where my fiancé is the worrier."

So how is Bo? Well the pup is now full grown and is doing well after a giving his pet parents a scare with a case of lung worm. Now he's become the face of the franchise and just as popular a member of the team as Harris.

"I call him my CIO," said Harris. "He's my chief inspiration officer."