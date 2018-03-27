Ontario pledges free child care for preschoolers

TORONTO — Ontario's Liberal government says it plans to fund free child care for thousands of kids across the province starting in 2020.

The government, which is facing a spring election, says the new program would cover children once they turn two-and-a-half and cover the costs of full-day, licensed child care until their eligible to start kindergarten.

The program is estimated to cost $2.2 billion.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the initiative this morning, a day before the government is set to unveil its final provincial budget before a June election.