Alert issued after purple 'play dough' drug seized in Waterloo Region

Officials at the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy are issuing a public alert after regional police seized a purple “play dough” substance containing suspected fentanyl on March 22.
The substance, which is undergoing testing to confirm its ingredients, could be linked to a similar substance discovered in the Hamilton area. The purple drug was found to contain fentanyl and heroin, and has been linked to multiple overdoses.
Hamilton and Niagara police issued similar warnings more than a week ago after the purple-tinted heroin laced with fentanyl was seized.
The drug strategy network states overdose can occur by inhaling, ingesting or injecting extremely toxic fentanyl, and individuals can be at risk of overdose even through cross contamination.
If someone is with an individual experiencing an opioid overdose, he or she should call 911, administer naloxone and continue to assist the victim until paramedics arrive.
It is also strongly advised individuals never use substances alone, and try a small amount, and one person at a time. Substances should never be mixed.
For information on how to get naloxone free or to receive opioid overdose training, contact Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400 or Sanguen Health Centre at 519-603-0223. To find out which pharmacies make naloxone available, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kitsfree.
For more information about the drug strategy network, visit www.waterloodrugstrategy.ca.
Officials at the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy are issuing a public alert after regional police seized a purple “play dough” substance containing suspected fentanyl on March 22.
The substance, which is undergoing testing to confirm its ingredients, could be linked to a similar substance discovered in the Hamilton area. The purple drug was found to contain fentanyl and heroin, and has been linked to multiple overdoses.
Hamilton and Niagara police issued similar warnings more than a week ago after the purple-tinted heroin laced with fentanyl was seized.
The drug strategy network states overdose can occur by inhaling, ingesting or injecting extremely toxic fentanyl, and individuals can be at risk of overdose even through cross contamination.
If someone is with an individual experiencing an opioid overdose, he or she should call 911, administer naloxone and continue to assist the victim until paramedics arrive.
It is also strongly advised individuals never use substances alone, and try a small amount, and one person at a time. Substances should never be mixed.
For information on how to get naloxone free or to receive opioid overdose training, contact Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400 or Sanguen Health Centre at 519-603-0223. To find out which pharmacies make naloxone available, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kitsfree.
For more information about the drug strategy network, visit www.waterloodrugstrategy.ca.
Officials at the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy are issuing a public alert after regional police seized a purple “play dough” substance containing suspected fentanyl on March 22.
The substance, which is undergoing testing to confirm its ingredients, could be linked to a similar substance discovered in the Hamilton area. The purple drug was found to contain fentanyl and heroin, and has been linked to multiple overdoses.
Hamilton and Niagara police issued similar warnings more than a week ago after the purple-tinted heroin laced with fentanyl was seized.
The drug strategy network states overdose can occur by inhaling, ingesting or injecting extremely toxic fentanyl, and individuals can be at risk of overdose even through cross contamination.
If someone is with an individual experiencing an opioid overdose, he or she should call 911, administer naloxone and continue to assist the victim until paramedics arrive.
It is also strongly advised individuals never use substances alone, and try a small amount, and one person at a time. Substances should never be mixed.
For information on how to get naloxone free or to receive opioid overdose training, contact Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400 or Sanguen Health Centre at 519-603-0223. To find out which pharmacies make naloxone available, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kitsfree.
For more information about the drug strategy network, visit www.waterloodrugstrategy.ca.