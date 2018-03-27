Alert issued after purple 'play dough' drug seized in Waterloo Region

Officials at the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy are issuing a public alert after regional police seized a purple “play dough” substance containing suspected fentanyl on March 22.

The substance, which is undergoing testing to confirm its ingredients, could be linked to a similar substance discovered in the Hamilton area. The purple drug was found to contain fentanyl and heroin, and has been linked to multiple overdoses.

Hamilton and Niagara police issued similar warnings more than a week ago after the purple-tinted heroin laced with fentanyl was seized.

The drug strategy network states overdose can occur by inhaling, ingesting or injecting extremely toxic fentanyl, and individuals can be at risk of overdose even through cross contamination.