Car share service sold for economies of scale

A local grassroots co-operative that pioneered the car-sharing concept in Ontario back in the late 1990s has been bought out by a conglomerate that will take on its debt, create economies of scale and ensure the service remains a transportation option in Waterloo Region for years to come.

Car sharing and the style that's been provided for the better part of two decades is going to continue and grow. "That's our commitment to you," said Wilson Wood, director of VRTUCAR, the Ontario subsidiary of Communauto, based in Quebec, that provides approximately 2,000 car-sharing vehicles in 11 Canadian cities, from Halifax to London.

With a much larger fleet of vehicles, Communauto is able to save money on costs like insurance and software development, which will ultimately lead to lower rates for users of the service, said the company's founder and president, Benoit Robert, during an announcement at Communitech on Tuesday.

Established in 1998, the region's Community CarShare was essentially in "dire straits" on a "financial house of cards," according to Wood, who said other services are superior, simply due to numbers.

Cost comparisons provided on handout sheet are considerably less under the new arrangement. For example, a 1.5-hour, 15-kilometre trip to the grocery store that cost $16.50 with Community CarShare will now cost $11.78 with VRTUCAR under an "occasional" plan. Under the "open" plan it would cost $11.25.

At a recent Kitchener council meeting, Matthew Piggott, member service manager for Community CarShare, said the company needed to find a new way forward to ensure survival. He said the co-operative was always able to cover operating costs with the fees it charged.

"But as with many nonprofits and some startups, we didn't grow big enough and we didn't do so fast enough to be able to pay back the startup capital that was leant to us," he said.

When asked whether a for-profit company would increase the cost of the service, Piggott said pricing for the car-sharing concept is a fine balancing act and that charging too much would only discourages use of the service.

At Tuesday's announcement, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the purchase of the Community CarShare is really an "evolution" at a critical time when we're expecting to see light rail transit up and running.

"The only other thing that's got to be part of that equation going forward is looking at the whole issue of bike share as well and seeing how that's going to fit in to the story," he said.