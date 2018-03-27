U.S. NAFTA pitch: Credits for higher wages

The idea of driving up wages in Mexico is designed to reduce the gap in costs of production between the countries, and lessen the incentives for companies to shift jobs there.

"The thing that's clever — ingenious, actually — is it creates an incentive to raise worker salaries," said one American familiar with the proposal.

"You'd be creating this incentive to improve wage levels."

That source, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak frankly about the idea, said it's unclear how it would work — whether auto-makers would get credits for using high-salary jurisdictions toward an overall formula, or whether every car would have to have a fixed percentage of high-paid labour.

One trade insider said there's strong desire in Washington to drive up Mexican salaries. The Democrats, in particular, bemoan the stagnant wages in Mexico — the average auto-sector salary there is reportedly $2.04 an hour — as a drag on workers across the continent.

"If there is no wage increase (in NAFTA), there is going to have to be very strong provisions in the NAFTA getting rid of what some call white unions, or yellow unions — basically company-sponsored unions," said Dan Ujczo of the law firm Dickinson Wright.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see some type of movement towards setting a wage in Mexico. And I think that would be a red line — for Mexico."

He said Mexico finds itself in a tough spot.

On the one hand, that country is especially anxious to get a deal, with elections approaching and an anti-establishment outsider candidate leading in the polls.

On the other hand, the pro-establishment government in Mexico has systematically opposed the idea of enshrining wage increases in a trade deal.

By Alexander Panetta and Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press