P.E.I. to allow four cannabis plants per home

CHARLOTTETOWN — The Prince Edward Island government is going to allow up to four cannabis plants per home and consumption in designated areas.

The province provided updated plans Tuesday for the sale of marijuana once the federal government has passed its legalization bill later this year.

The Liberal provincial government says it will sell seeds and seedlings in addition to dried cannabis and cannabis oil at the four shops it's setting up, but it doesn't plan to sell edible versions of the drug.

The province has already said publicly the legal age for buying cannabis will be 19, and that it will be sold at four government stores around the Island as well as online, with adults being allowed to transport a maximum of 30 grams.