No bail decision for woman in dead infant storage case

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba Court of Appeal judge won't decide today whether to grant bail to a woman convicted of concealing the remains of six infants in a storage locker.
A defence lawyer asked the court to release Andrea Giesbrecht on bail until her appeal can be heard.
Greg Brodsky told court her jail sentence was too harsh and she doesn't pose a threat to the public.
The Crown argued the grounds for the appeal are frivolous.
Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.
The infant remains, which medical experts testified were at or near full-term, were found by employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.
Brodsky has said Giesbrecht was saving the bodies in plastic bags and containers, not disposing of them. Giesbrecht never testified and the trial never heard a motive for her actions.
Court of Appeal Justice Michel Monnin said Wednesday he has concerns with Giesbrecht's request to live at home and reserved his decision for another day.
By The Canadian Press
