Charges laid in string of car thefts in Cambridge and Kitchener

A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with multiple offences related to car thefts in Cambridge, as well as across the region, with many of those vehicles stolen while owners left them unlocked and running to warm up.

Members of Waterloo regional police's auto theft squad have been looking into a connection between a string of car thefts and located one of the vehicles reported stolen on Monday. A Kitchener man was arrested and further investigation revealed the male allegedly stole three other vehicles from areas of Cambridge and Kitchener. Police say all of the vehicles were taken while left running to warm up.

The 22 year old man is charged with several offences, including theft of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of drive disqualified and four counts of breach of probation.