Waterloo elected officials cost more than $411K in 2017

Elected officials for the City of Waterloo cost more than $411,000 in 2017.

The grand total for council remuneration and payments for the last fiscal year is $411,816.11, according to a report approved by council on Monday night.

When it comes to remuneration, Mayor Dave Jaworsky leads the pack with a $88,992.98 base salary, as well as $16,972.44 in expenses and a $12,000 lump sum for being part of the Waterloo North Hydro board.

All city councillors received a base pay of $34,775.36, plus applicable expenses.