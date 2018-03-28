Waterloo elected officials cost more than $411K in 2017

Elected officials for the City of Waterloo cost more than $411,000 in 2017.
The grand total for council remuneration and payments for the last fiscal year is $411,816.11, according to a report approved by council on Monday night.
When it comes to remuneration, Mayor Dave Jaworsky leads the pack with a $88,992.98 base salary, as well as $16,972.44 in expenses and a $12,000 lump sum for being part of the Waterloo North Hydro board.
All city councillors received a base pay of $34,775.36, plus applicable expenses.
In terms of grand total, Coun. Jeff Henry is well ahead of his fellow councillors with $56,152.47, but $16,400 of that is for his role on the Waterloo North Hydro board.
Coun. Mark Whaley led the pack with $3,790.20 spent on conferences and seminars — two that he attended through the year. One conference was the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual meeting in Ottawa from June 1-4 ($2,730.99) as well as the Global Forum in Winnipeg, from Oct. 1 to 4.
Coun. Angela Vieth is the leader when it comes to money spent on meetings/events with $4,026.05 spent over the year.
Coun. Brian Bourke claimed the most in technology and home office with $2,429.50.
