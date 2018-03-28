Gulf speed limits back to save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent in a bid to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales.

There are only about 450 of the whales left and last summer at least 18 were found dead off the east coasts of Canada and the United States, most having died after getting tangled in fishing gear or being hit by boats.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the speed limit of 10 knots imposed on large ships in the Gulf last year will be reinstated between April 28 and Nov. 15.

However, two shipping lanes with normal speed limits will be kept open north and south of Anticosti Island as long as no whales are the area.