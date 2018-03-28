Suspect in Quebec mosque pleads guilty

Many members of Quebec City's Muslim community were present in court Monday and Wednesday.

"That the trial won't have to take place, it's a good thing for us, it's a good thing for everyone in the community," Amir Belkacemi, Belkacemi's son, told reporters.

"Very relieved."

Asked why, Belkacemi said that what happened 14 months ago is still very fresh in people's minds.

"I think the events that took place last year are very traumatic, very difficult," he said. "No one really wants to live those traumatic days again, and today what happened in the courtroom kind of puts it to an end."

Bissonnette told Huot on Monday he had been thinking for sometime of pleading guilty but that he was missing certain pieces of evidence, which were relayed Sunday.

When Huot asked him if he was fully aware of what he was doing, Bissonnette replied, "Yes."

He also said he was not changing his pleas because of any threats and that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Huot asked Bissonnette whether he knew he would be getting a life sentence and he answered, "I understand."

Huot also asked him if he understood he could receive consecutive sentences, meaning 150 years of prison.

" I know," Bissonnette replied, in a low voice.

Sentencing arguments will take place at a later date.

Jury selection had been scheduled to start April 3 and the trial to last two months.

By Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press