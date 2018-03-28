Lindhout tells of emotional scars, trauma

OTTAWA — A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

Lindhout tells a sentencing hearing for Ali Omar Ader that the abuse she suffered in captivity filled her with pain and self-hatred.

Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, is facing up to life in prison after being convicted of hostage-taking.

Justice Robert Smith ruled in December that Ader was a willing participant in the 2008 kidnapping of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.