Police seek men after Hamilton home invasion

News 12:55 PM

Hamilton police say they are searching for two men after an armed home invasion and assault early this morning.

Officers say the men broke into a home around 4 a.m. and demanded that the residents turn over "property."

They say one of the men had a gun.

Police allege the men fled the home after assaulting one of the residents, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say both men were wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

By The Canadian Press

