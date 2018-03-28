Political and business icons share Peter Munk memories

TORONTO — In the wake of Wednesday's news that Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Peter Munk has died, politicians, business heavyweights and his former colleagues have been sharing their memories of the Barrick Gold founder, who donated nearly $300 million to causes and institutions across the country during his lifetime. Here are some of their stories about Munk.

—

"No matter how busy he was he would always make time to write personal notes to the people he had met, whether it was a head of state or someone who had attracted his attention at a Barrick mine. It is not uncommon to see framed notes from Peter hanging on the walls of Barrick sites around the world...He was a Canadian business icon, a true original and innovator who I was so very lucky to call a mentor, colleague and friend. I will miss him dearly." - Barrick Gold president Kelvin Dushnisky

—

"An immigrant to Canada, Peter acquired a deep and abiding love for his adopted country, and always credited this nation for his success. But Peter repaid his beloved Canada many times over with his remarkable success in business, his outstanding community leadership, and his brilliant philanthropic contributions to universities, institutes and hospitals, both in Toronto and across the country." - former prime minister Brian Mulroney

—

"Peter Munk was a remarkable Canadian and a global business success story. From his start as an immigrant picking tobacco in southwestern Ontario to creating thousands of jobs for other Canadians, Peter Munk was a business legend. But more importantly, he was a legendary good citizen." - Toronto mayor John Tory

—

"Life with Peter was always fun. People, and especially the ladies in our lives, were always amazed at our telephone conversations which were always punctuated with phrases such as, 'but my love' and 'darling don't you understand?' We had the most extraordinary relationship. After a couple of trial runs, we never went on holiday together again. We spent almost the entire holiday pacing up and down, developing our new ideas as if no one else in the world existed. Hail to Peter Munk with love and great memories that I will always treasure and will never be forgotten." - Clairtone co-founder David Gilmour

—