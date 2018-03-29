Big hopes for uptown as spring, patio season arrives

The construction is done — almost — and patio season is here for uptown Waterloo businesses.
The city delayed its planned patio pilot project last year due to extended streetscape construction, but with the work mostly done, patios are expected to spring up by the May long weekend, according to Ryan Mounsey, the city’s manager of expansion and retention services.
The work that remains to be done in the uptown core is paving of the segregated bike lanes, which are currently lined with gravel and have been parked on all winter.
Rob Theodosiou, owner of Abe Erb restaurant/bar and Settlement Co., said the pilot project is a welcomed sight, considering the strain nearly two full years of construction has put on uptown businesses.
Theodosiou’s businesses are two of the 10 that have already expressed interest in participating in the program that allows patios to be attached to businesses and licensed to serve alcohol. At Waterloo city council on Monday night, the pilot program was updated to stipulate that the patio spaces must be attached to businesses, rather than against the curb on King Street.
“We’re willing to see what can happen,” said Theodosiou. “Last year was a hard summer. There are a lot of scars we are trying to repair.”
With light rail transit set to start at some point in 2018 — either spring or summer — Theodosiou is hoping that the extra foot traffic will help in the uptown core.
“We need to get more foot traffic. We don’t need more cars going through here. We need more people walking,” he said.
“If it doesn’t add much, then the biggest story is why did we do it?” he said. “We need to see a direct injection right away into businesses. We’re hoping we see that right away.”
While the arrival of light rail transit and the patio pilot project are welcomed signs, Theodosiou said it will take some convincing to get customers back to uptown.
“I think people are moving out and they’ve found other places to go,” he said. “We need to change consumer behaviour and get people to come back to uptown.”
When it comes to businesses in the core, this summer is very important, said Mounsey. But with the arrival of the licensed patios being allowed on the right-of-way, as well as the impending arrival of LRT, it could prove to be worth the headache.
“It gives customers greater choice and much more diversity,” said Mounsey.
According to economic development numbers, there are 75 restaurants and eateries in the uptown core. That is especially important considering the amount of “new residents” that now live in uptown Waterloo due to a localized condo boom.
The patios on King Street could lead to congestion on the newly-widened sidewalks, but according to Mounsey, congestion is a sign of a thriving urban area and can lead to more businesses as potential customers file in.
Mounsey estimates that in just the last few years, there have been 3,000 new residents in uptown Waterloo and that number will soon hit 5,000.
“It’s great to bring people into the uptown area, but there is already a large group of people in the area,” said Mounsey.
The work remaining to be done on the uptown streetscape is only the area north of the rail line. The area south is complete and will not be affected by the remaining work.
The city is reviewing and co-ordinating the streetscape phasing on King Street North and will provide an update to businesses on timing and approvals.
