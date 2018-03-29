Big hopes for uptown as spring, patio season arrives

The construction is done — almost — and patio season is here for uptown Waterloo businesses.

The city delayed its planned patio pilot project last year due to extended streetscape construction, but with the work mostly done, patios are expected to spring up by the May long weekend, according to Ryan Mounsey, the city’s manager of expansion and retention services.

The work that remains to be done in the uptown core is paving of the segregated bike lanes, which are currently lined with gravel and have been parked on all winter.

Rob Theodosiou, owner of Abe Erb restaurant/bar and Settlement Co., said the pilot project is a welcomed sight, considering the strain nearly two full years of construction has put on uptown businesses.

Theodosiou’s businesses are two of the 10 that have already expressed interest in participating in the program that allows patios to be attached to businesses and licensed to serve alcohol. At Waterloo city council on Monday night, the pilot program was updated to stipulate that the patio spaces must be attached to businesses, rather than against the curb on King Street.

“We’re willing to see what can happen,” said Theodosiou. “Last year was a hard summer. There are a lot of scars we are trying to repair.”

With light rail transit set to start at some point in 2018 — either spring or summer — Theodosiou is hoping that the extra foot traffic will help in the uptown core.

“We need to get more foot traffic. We don’t need more cars going through here. We need more people walking,” he said.

“If it doesn’t add much, then the biggest story is why did we do it?” he said. “We need to see a direct injection right away into businesses. We’re hoping we see that right away.”

While the arrival of light rail transit and the patio pilot project are welcomed signs, Theodosiou said it will take some convincing to get customers back to uptown.