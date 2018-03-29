Regional councillors, chair were paid $821K in 2017

Regional councillors and the chair were paid a total of $821,098 not including benefits, expenses and stipends in 2017.

The leader in the remuneration category was regional chair Ken Seiling, who pulled in $156,613 in 2017.

Most councillors earned the base rate of $43,008 during the year, with Coun. Tom Galloway and Coun. Sean Strickland earning more at $49,463.

Most councillors also earned $14,949 in benefits, while Galloway and Strickland again had more at $16,025.

Coun. Karl Kiefer led all councillors in mileage, meetings and events spending at $3,167 with Coun. Jane Mitchell not far behind at $3,091.

Kiefer also led the pack in communications costs with $2,887, with Coun. Geoff Lorentz coming now far behind at $2,600.

Lorentz was leader of the pack in spending on conferences and training, as he spent $5,682 attending two conferences — the Association of Municipalities Ontario in August, as well as the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in June.

Two councillors — Galloway and Kiefer — earned extra cash from their roles on the Waterloo regional police services board. Galloway and Kiefer earned an extra $14,439 and $11,232, respectively. Seiling also earned $11,232 for his role on the police services board.

Seven councillors earned supplemental income from their roles at the Grand River Conservation Authority, with Helen Jowett $28,040 for her job as chair of the board.

The least costly members of regional council were Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky, who claimed no expenses and earned no supplemental income.