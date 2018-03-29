Sea of election signs may be a distant memory with new rules

The sea of election signs on regional roads may be a thing of the past with new rules implemented by the Region of Waterloo.

Councillors agreed to a number of changes to the election signs and others sign bylaw, including an increased setback from intersections and a minimum distance between signs.

The moves are expected to level the playing field for candidates and create a safer situation for drivers.

While a public input survey voted overwhelmingly in favour of having election signs at least three metres apart, some members of council found the distance too limiting, especially if there is not much space to place signs.

“It makes it difficult for nonincumbents when we make more and more rules for people to put their signs up in places,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Eventually, council agreed upon a minimum distance of one metre between signs. If two signs are found to be within the one-metre distance, both election campaigns will be notified and told to move their signs. If they are not removed within two hours, bylaw officers will remove them.

North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton told council that in the previous election, she had “just about every dirty trick” played on her and she supports the new rules.

Regional chair Ken Seiling said placement of signs directly in front of those of other candidates’ has been in issue in the past.

“There are people out there who come and plant a sign directly in front of another candidate's sign. We’re not going to mention any names, but that has happened,” said Seiling.

The minimum distance signs can be placed from intersections was agreed upon at 30 metres, meaning any signs placed closer are liable to be removed by bylaw officers.