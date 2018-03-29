Syrian family finds a new home in uptown neighbourhood

They then applied to be sponsored as part of United Church of Canada and were finally approved.

Two weeks prior to their arrival, they found out they would finally be moving to Canada.

This is the first time any of the family members have been to Canada and, Kikhia admits, it will take time to adjust to the culture. But what he’s noticed so far, is that Canadians’ reputations of being friendly precedes them.

“They are very friendly people and hopefully, we will adapt very fast. I will learn more English and my wife will learn English,” said Kikhia.

All of the excitement of getting to their new home already caused a small hiccup in the process. The family completely forgot about picking up their checked baggage from the carousel and didn’t realize until they got into the vehicle that was there to pick them up.

After 25 minutes, Kikhia returned and noticed nothing was gone. That surprised him.

For Kikhia and his wife, their arrival in Canada is a dream come true not only for them personally, but for their two young girls.

“It was like a dream,” said Kikhia. “Accepting us here in Canada and the help and support that we got from the church to bring our daughters to this healthy society as a Canadian society, was a dream for us. We don’t want to stay in the Middle East. We don’t want to raise our children in a place full of war and hatred. We want somewhere very peaceful and loving.”

The MacGregor-Albert Community Association and Emmanuel United Church teamed up and started fundraising back in 2015, when a photo of Syrian boy Alan Kurdi washed up dead on a beach in Turkey went viral. It was at that time that they knew they had to get together to help, even if it was one individual or one family.

“People need to keep stepping up. There are a lot of awful things that are happening all over the world and it’s not hard to help,” said Heather Read, a member of the community association. “There’s always a way you can help. Even if it’s just smiling at somebody.”