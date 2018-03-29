Syrian family finds a new home in uptown neighbourhood

It took more than two years, but Emmanuel United Church and the MacGregor-Albert Community Association has their Syrian family.
After 24 straight hours of travelling, Syrian nationals Mazen Kikhia and his wife Yoser Abbar, along with their one- and two-year-old daughters, arrived at their new home in the uptown core to the welcoming, open arms of the local church and neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, March 28.
“It’s not as cold as I thought it was going to be,” quipped Kikhia upon his arrival.
The family of four, who were sponsored by the United Church and the community association jointly, had been waiting on a list for more than two years. The community association and church have been waiting to find a family to sponsor for around the same amount of time.
“We had one family and it fell through,” said Carolyn Sullivan, a member of the church.
To sponsor a family of four, the group had to raise $20,000 to cover some basic expenses. But the family will still pay rent and receive essentially the same amount Canadians would receive under Ontario Works.
For Kikhia, Abbar, and their two children, the new start is an end of an era that saw the two make very difficult decisions.
Originally from Syria, Kikhia fled to Saudi Arabia in 2011.
After refusing to pay the Syrian government in lieu of mandatory military service for moral reasons, the Syrian government refused to renew his passport, leaving him essentially exiled from his home country.
The couple’s two children, who were born in Saudi Arabia, were stateless. They could not return to Syria and desired a peaceful life for their two children elsewhere.
They then applied to be sponsored as part of United Church of Canada and were finally approved.
Two weeks prior to their arrival, they found out they would finally be moving to Canada.
This is the first time any of the family members have been to Canada and, Kikhia admits, it will take time to adjust to the culture. But what he’s noticed so far, is that Canadians’ reputations of being friendly precedes them.
“They are very friendly people and hopefully, we will adapt very fast. I will learn more English and my wife will learn English,” said Kikhia.
All of the excitement of getting to their new home already caused a small hiccup in the process. The family completely forgot about picking up their checked baggage from the carousel and didn’t realize until they got into the vehicle that was there to pick them up.
After 25 minutes, Kikhia returned and noticed nothing was gone. That surprised him.
For Kikhia and his wife, their arrival in Canada is a dream come true not only for them personally, but for their two young girls.
“It was like a dream,” said Kikhia. “Accepting us here in Canada and the help and support that we got from the church to bring our daughters to this healthy society as a Canadian society, was a dream for us. We don’t want to stay in the Middle East. We don’t want to raise our children in a place full of war and hatred. We want somewhere very peaceful and loving.”
The MacGregor-Albert Community Association and Emmanuel United Church teamed up and started fundraising back in 2015, when a photo of Syrian boy Alan Kurdi washed up dead on a beach in Turkey went viral. It was at that time that they knew they had to get together to help, even if it was one individual or one family.
“People need to keep stepping up. There are a lot of awful things that are happening all over the world and it’s not hard to help,” said Heather Read, a member of the community association. “There’s always a way you can help. Even if it’s just smiling at somebody.”
It took more than two years, but Emmanuel United Church and the MacGregor-Albert Community Association has their Syrian family.
After 24 straight hours of travelling, Syrian nationals Mazen Kikhia and his wife Yoser Abbar, along with their one- and two-year-old daughters, arrived at their new home in the uptown core to the welcoming, open arms of the local church and neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, March 28.
“It’s not as cold as I thought it was going to be,” quipped Kikhia upon his arrival.
The family of four, who were sponsored by the United Church and the community association jointly, had been waiting on a list for more than two years. The community association and church have been waiting to find a family to sponsor for around the same amount of time.
“We had one family and it fell through,” said Carolyn Sullivan, a member of the church.
To sponsor a family of four, the group had to raise $20,000 to cover some basic expenses. But the family will still pay rent and receive essentially the same amount Canadians would receive under Ontario Works.
For Kikhia, Abbar, and their two children, the new start is an end of an era that saw the two make very difficult decisions.
Originally from Syria, Kikhia fled to Saudi Arabia in 2011.
After refusing to pay the Syrian government in lieu of mandatory military service for moral reasons, the Syrian government refused to renew his passport, leaving him essentially exiled from his home country.
The couple’s two children, who were born in Saudi Arabia, were stateless. They could not return to Syria and desired a peaceful life for their two children elsewhere.
They then applied to be sponsored as part of United Church of Canada and were finally approved.
Two weeks prior to their arrival, they found out they would finally be moving to Canada.
This is the first time any of the family members have been to Canada and, Kikhia admits, it will take time to adjust to the culture. But what he’s noticed so far, is that Canadians’ reputations of being friendly precedes them.
“They are very friendly people and hopefully, we will adapt very fast. I will learn more English and my wife will learn English,” said Kikhia.
All of the excitement of getting to their new home already caused a small hiccup in the process. The family completely forgot about picking up their checked baggage from the carousel and didn’t realize until they got into the vehicle that was there to pick them up.
After 25 minutes, Kikhia returned and noticed nothing was gone. That surprised him.
For Kikhia and his wife, their arrival in Canada is a dream come true not only for them personally, but for their two young girls.
“It was like a dream,” said Kikhia. “Accepting us here in Canada and the help and support that we got from the church to bring our daughters to this healthy society as a Canadian society, was a dream for us. We don’t want to stay in the Middle East. We don’t want to raise our children in a place full of war and hatred. We want somewhere very peaceful and loving.”
The MacGregor-Albert Community Association and Emmanuel United Church teamed up and started fundraising back in 2015, when a photo of Syrian boy Alan Kurdi washed up dead on a beach in Turkey went viral. It was at that time that they knew they had to get together to help, even if it was one individual or one family.
“People need to keep stepping up. There are a lot of awful things that are happening all over the world and it’s not hard to help,” said Heather Read, a member of the community association. “There’s always a way you can help. Even if it’s just smiling at somebody.”
It took more than two years, but Emmanuel United Church and the MacGregor-Albert Community Association has their Syrian family.
After 24 straight hours of travelling, Syrian nationals Mazen Kikhia and his wife Yoser Abbar, along with their one- and two-year-old daughters, arrived at their new home in the uptown core to the welcoming, open arms of the local church and neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, March 28.
“It’s not as cold as I thought it was going to be,” quipped Kikhia upon his arrival.
The family of four, who were sponsored by the United Church and the community association jointly, had been waiting on a list for more than two years. The community association and church have been waiting to find a family to sponsor for around the same amount of time.
“We had one family and it fell through,” said Carolyn Sullivan, a member of the church.
To sponsor a family of four, the group had to raise $20,000 to cover some basic expenses. But the family will still pay rent and receive essentially the same amount Canadians would receive under Ontario Works.
For Kikhia, Abbar, and their two children, the new start is an end of an era that saw the two make very difficult decisions.
Originally from Syria, Kikhia fled to Saudi Arabia in 2011.
After refusing to pay the Syrian government in lieu of mandatory military service for moral reasons, the Syrian government refused to renew his passport, leaving him essentially exiled from his home country.
The couple’s two children, who were born in Saudi Arabia, were stateless. They could not return to Syria and desired a peaceful life for their two children elsewhere.
They then applied to be sponsored as part of United Church of Canada and were finally approved.
Two weeks prior to their arrival, they found out they would finally be moving to Canada.
This is the first time any of the family members have been to Canada and, Kikhia admits, it will take time to adjust to the culture. But what he’s noticed so far, is that Canadians’ reputations of being friendly precedes them.
“They are very friendly people and hopefully, we will adapt very fast. I will learn more English and my wife will learn English,” said Kikhia.
All of the excitement of getting to their new home already caused a small hiccup in the process. The family completely forgot about picking up their checked baggage from the carousel and didn’t realize until they got into the vehicle that was there to pick them up.
After 25 minutes, Kikhia returned and noticed nothing was gone. That surprised him.
For Kikhia and his wife, their arrival in Canada is a dream come true not only for them personally, but for their two young girls.
“It was like a dream,” said Kikhia. “Accepting us here in Canada and the help and support that we got from the church to bring our daughters to this healthy society as a Canadian society, was a dream for us. We don’t want to stay in the Middle East. We don’t want to raise our children in a place full of war and hatred. We want somewhere very peaceful and loving.”
The MacGregor-Albert Community Association and Emmanuel United Church teamed up and started fundraising back in 2015, when a photo of Syrian boy Alan Kurdi washed up dead on a beach in Turkey went viral. It was at that time that they knew they had to get together to help, even if it was one individual or one family.
“People need to keep stepping up. There are a lot of awful things that are happening all over the world and it’s not hard to help,” said Heather Read, a member of the community association. “There’s always a way you can help. Even if it’s just smiling at somebody.”