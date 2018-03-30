Outdoor gym envisioned for Victoria Park

People exercise in Victoria Park by walking, running, hiking and cycling, but they have to hit a gym for a leg press or elliptical machine.
That's about to change thanks to a group of local residents who've made it their mission to install outdoor exercise equipment this summer.
"I think the city does a fabulous job with playgrounds for kids, but I think we need something for adults to exercise on and have fun with as well," said Barb Ward, a local volunteer and health professional whose family actively uses the trails and amenities in and around Victoria Park.
It was during a stay in Brussels three years ago that Ward noticed exercise stations along a trail system there.
"We were really surprised how well used they're by people you wouldn't necessarily see in a gym or expect to see using that equipment," she said. "It was really neat.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place, and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
With over 250,000 trips every year, the Iron Horse Trial will see significant upgrades this spring that will include a seamless connection to Victoria Park, taking trail users right past the proposed outdoor gym.
Ward believes the location is ideal as it's in proximity to the washrooms and drinking fountains in a well-lit, high-traffic area.
An outdoor gym is sturdy, metal gym equipment that can be used during all seasons by adults and youth. While there are examples in parts of Waterloo Region, Ward doesn't know of any in Kitchener.
"This is designed for people age 14 and up, so it's not meant for kids," she said.
Her group plans to install up to nine pieces of equipment targeting upper and lower body strength, balance, flexibility and cardio, including at least two accessible pieces for those with mobility challenges.
Aside from providing adults with an option for physical fitness, the adult gym concept is also about connecting people in the community, including vulnerable individuals who can't afford a gym membership.
The idea was recently granted a $20,000 placemaking grant from the city's Love My Hood neighbourhood strategy.
Darren Kropf, an associate with the Neighbourhood Development Office, noted that the selection committee was impressed by the outdoor gym application because of its potential to bring neighbours together in a prominent public gathering place.
"The proposed location is conveniently located next to many active amenities in the park, including the pavilion, children's playground, splash pad, picnic shelter and food truck," he noted. "Most importantly, the proposed location is at the Iron Horse Trail's entrance to the park."
The proposed location is still pending some city-related committee presentations and approvals, Kropf said.
Ward said her group also applied for other grants and is actively looking for sponsors. The project will be officially announced soon along with donor recognition plan.
While Ward is confident that construction will get underway in July, it could be done in phases as additional funds are secured.
"To meet safety requirements we need rubberized tiles for fall protection, and we also have to prepare the site which takes up almost $20,000," she said. "The equipment actually isn't that expensive, and it's not the main cost.
"We're going to have some benches and a bike rack. We need the posting put into cement, and there's all these extra costs associated."
A presentation pertaining to the design will be made at the April 3 meeting of Heritage Kitchener, however approval under the Ontario Heritage Act isn't required.
The project is being guided by a steering committee made up of community members at large, Kitchener-Waterloo YMCAs, as well members of the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association who were notified early onto help with communication and garner feedback from area residents.
People exercise in Victoria Park by walking, running, hiking and cycling, but they have to hit a gym for a leg press or elliptical machine.
That's about to change thanks to a group of local residents who've made it their mission to install outdoor exercise equipment this summer.
"I think the city does a fabulous job with playgrounds for kids, but I think we need something for adults to exercise on and have fun with as well," said Barb Ward, a local volunteer and health professional whose family actively uses the trails and amenities in and around Victoria Park.
It was during a stay in Brussels three years ago that Ward noticed exercise stations along a trail system there.
"We were really surprised how well used they're by people you wouldn't necessarily see in a gym or expect to see using that equipment," she said. "It was really neat.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place, and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
With over 250,000 trips every year, the Iron Horse Trial will see significant upgrades this spring that will include a seamless connection to Victoria Park, taking trail users right past the proposed outdoor gym.
Ward believes the location is ideal as it's in proximity to the washrooms and drinking fountains in a well-lit, high-traffic area.
An outdoor gym is sturdy, metal gym equipment that can be used during all seasons by adults and youth. While there are examples in parts of Waterloo Region, Ward doesn't know of any in Kitchener.
"This is designed for people age 14 and up, so it's not meant for kids," she said.
Her group plans to install up to nine pieces of equipment targeting upper and lower body strength, balance, flexibility and cardio, including at least two accessible pieces for those with mobility challenges.
Aside from providing adults with an option for physical fitness, the adult gym concept is also about connecting people in the community, including vulnerable individuals who can't afford a gym membership.
The idea was recently granted a $20,000 placemaking grant from the city's Love My Hood neighbourhood strategy.
Darren Kropf, an associate with the Neighbourhood Development Office, noted that the selection committee was impressed by the outdoor gym application because of its potential to bring neighbours together in a prominent public gathering place.
"The proposed location is conveniently located next to many active amenities in the park, including the pavilion, children's playground, splash pad, picnic shelter and food truck," he noted. "Most importantly, the proposed location is at the Iron Horse Trail's entrance to the park."
The proposed location is still pending some city-related committee presentations and approvals, Kropf said.
Ward said her group also applied for other grants and is actively looking for sponsors. The project will be officially announced soon along with donor recognition plan.
While Ward is confident that construction will get underway in July, it could be done in phases as additional funds are secured.
"To meet safety requirements we need rubberized tiles for fall protection, and we also have to prepare the site which takes up almost $20,000," she said. "The equipment actually isn't that expensive, and it's not the main cost.
"We're going to have some benches and a bike rack. We need the posting put into cement, and there's all these extra costs associated."
A presentation pertaining to the design will be made at the April 3 meeting of Heritage Kitchener, however approval under the Ontario Heritage Act isn't required.
The project is being guided by a steering committee made up of community members at large, Kitchener-Waterloo YMCAs, as well members of the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association who were notified early onto help with communication and garner feedback from area residents.
People exercise in Victoria Park by walking, running, hiking and cycling, but they have to hit a gym for a leg press or elliptical machine.
That's about to change thanks to a group of local residents who've made it their mission to install outdoor exercise equipment this summer.
"I think the city does a fabulous job with playgrounds for kids, but I think we need something for adults to exercise on and have fun with as well," said Barb Ward, a local volunteer and health professional whose family actively uses the trails and amenities in and around Victoria Park.
It was during a stay in Brussels three years ago that Ward noticed exercise stations along a trail system there.
"We were really surprised how well used they're by people you wouldn't necessarily see in a gym or expect to see using that equipment," she said. "It was really neat.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place, and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
With over 250,000 trips every year, the Iron Horse Trial will see significant upgrades this spring that will include a seamless connection to Victoria Park, taking trail users right past the proposed outdoor gym.
Ward believes the location is ideal as it's in proximity to the washrooms and drinking fountains in a well-lit, high-traffic area.
An outdoor gym is sturdy, metal gym equipment that can be used during all seasons by adults and youth. While there are examples in parts of Waterloo Region, Ward doesn't know of any in Kitchener.
"This is designed for people age 14 and up, so it's not meant for kids," she said.
Her group plans to install up to nine pieces of equipment targeting upper and lower body strength, balance, flexibility and cardio, including at least two accessible pieces for those with mobility challenges.
Aside from providing adults with an option for physical fitness, the adult gym concept is also about connecting people in the community, including vulnerable individuals who can't afford a gym membership.
The idea was recently granted a $20,000 placemaking grant from the city's Love My Hood neighbourhood strategy.
Darren Kropf, an associate with the Neighbourhood Development Office, noted that the selection committee was impressed by the outdoor gym application because of its potential to bring neighbours together in a prominent public gathering place.
"The proposed location is conveniently located next to many active amenities in the park, including the pavilion, children's playground, splash pad, picnic shelter and food truck," he noted. "Most importantly, the proposed location is at the Iron Horse Trail's entrance to the park."
The proposed location is still pending some city-related committee presentations and approvals, Kropf said.
Ward said her group also applied for other grants and is actively looking for sponsors. The project will be officially announced soon along with donor recognition plan.
While Ward is confident that construction will get underway in July, it could be done in phases as additional funds are secured.
"To meet safety requirements we need rubberized tiles for fall protection, and we also have to prepare the site which takes up almost $20,000," she said. "The equipment actually isn't that expensive, and it's not the main cost.
"We're going to have some benches and a bike rack. We need the posting put into cement, and there's all these extra costs associated."
A presentation pertaining to the design will be made at the April 3 meeting of Heritage Kitchener, however approval under the Ontario Heritage Act isn't required.
The project is being guided by a steering committee made up of community members at large, Kitchener-Waterloo YMCAs, as well members of the Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association who were notified early onto help with communication and garner feedback from area residents.