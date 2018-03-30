CNIB celebrates a century

Glen Wade was "looking forward" to "seeing" the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener in person, which is odd only in the fact that retinal blastoma stole his eyesight back in childhood.
The 53-year-old baseball fan and twice paralympic athlete was one of several ambassadors to speak at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind's (CNIB) 100th anniversary celebration at Kitchener city hall on Tuesday.
Wade reflected on the invaluable support he's received for the better part of the past half century, comparing it to seamless refereeing in his game of goalball.
"You don't realize the organization is there as a constant without being intrusive, and it helps every step of the way," he said.
Wade, a huge sports' fan who's represented his country twice, said the CNIB enabled him to play a team sport and travel to different parts of the world, which had a profound effect on him as a person.
The CNIB was founded in 1918 by First World War veterans blinded in the Halifax Explosion and has been creating programs, providing services and advocating on behalf of the visually impaired ever since.
Over the decades the CNIB has evolved to provide access to not only sport and recreation, but services ranging from guide dogs and a library to assistive technology for schooling and employment.
Yet it's the intangibles that are most important, clients say.
"It really transcends to the family and friends of the clients," said Wade, who said his wife's already told him not to start with any more sports.
"Go Jays Go," echoed 82-year-old Jim Sanders, a 71-year client.
"Going blind is a tragedy," he said. "Being blind doesn't have to be."
Foremost, people facing visual impairments need to get over the emotional fears and those who see the lighter side come out much better, he says.
There are benefits to being blind, as Sanders listed in a top-ten prior to cake-cutting. Reason number four: "During a blackout we still mix a pretty good martini."
However for Sharon Ward-Zeller, a 21-year volunteer who was recognized with a CNIB Century of Change Award, the physical aids she received from the CNIB played a very practical role in helping her "reinvent" her lifestyle after a rare disease in her optic nerves left her with five per cent peripheral vision.
"Independent living skills, mobility — how to move safely at home and outside, how to take a bus and cross the street," she said.
Talking books helped her read. Big buttons installed on her washing machine help her do laundry.
The CNIB's 100th anniversary is focused on dignity and both the achievements and struggles of people with sight loss. And according to advocates, there's still a long ways to go to make life accessible for the clients that use its services.
Tuesday's celebration, which included cake, refreshments and a chili lunch attracted dignitaries from across the region, and advocates took the opportunity to lobby for better supports.
"We still know that less than 25 per cent of our clients can get gainful employment, and so employment is a really big issue for us and we're going to continue to invest in programs and advocacy about changing what it means to be blind in a sense of employment opportunities," said Jennifer Urosevic, CNIB's executive director for southwestern Ontario.
To learn more, visit cnib.ca/cnib100.
Glen Wade was "looking forward" to "seeing" the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener in person, which is odd only in the fact that retinal blastoma stole his eyesight back in childhood.
The 53-year-old baseball fan and twice paralympic athlete was one of several ambassadors to speak at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind's (CNIB) 100th anniversary celebration at Kitchener city hall on Tuesday.
Wade reflected on the invaluable support he's received for the better part of the past half century, comparing it to seamless refereeing in his game of goalball.
"You don't realize the organization is there as a constant without being intrusive, and it helps every step of the way," he said.
Wade, a huge sports' fan who's represented his country twice, said the CNIB enabled him to play a team sport and travel to different parts of the world, which had a profound effect on him as a person.
The CNIB was founded in 1918 by First World War veterans blinded in the Halifax Explosion and has been creating programs, providing services and advocating on behalf of the visually impaired ever since.
Over the decades the CNIB has evolved to provide access to not only sport and recreation, but services ranging from guide dogs and a library to assistive technology for schooling and employment.
Yet it's the intangibles that are most important, clients say.
"It really transcends to the family and friends of the clients," said Wade, who said his wife's already told him not to start with any more sports.
"Go Jays Go," echoed 82-year-old Jim Sanders, a 71-year client.
"Going blind is a tragedy," he said. "Being blind doesn't have to be."
Foremost, people facing visual impairments need to get over the emotional fears and those who see the lighter side come out much better, he says.
There are benefits to being blind, as Sanders listed in a top-ten prior to cake-cutting. Reason number four: "During a blackout we still mix a pretty good martini."
However for Sharon Ward-Zeller, a 21-year volunteer who was recognized with a CNIB Century of Change Award, the physical aids she received from the CNIB played a very practical role in helping her "reinvent" her lifestyle after a rare disease in her optic nerves left her with five per cent peripheral vision.
"Independent living skills, mobility — how to move safely at home and outside, how to take a bus and cross the street," she said.
Talking books helped her read. Big buttons installed on her washing machine help her do laundry.
The CNIB's 100th anniversary is focused on dignity and both the achievements and struggles of people with sight loss. And according to advocates, there's still a long ways to go to make life accessible for the clients that use its services.
Tuesday's celebration, which included cake, refreshments and a chili lunch attracted dignitaries from across the region, and advocates took the opportunity to lobby for better supports.
"We still know that less than 25 per cent of our clients can get gainful employment, and so employment is a really big issue for us and we're going to continue to invest in programs and advocacy about changing what it means to be blind in a sense of employment opportunities," said Jennifer Urosevic, CNIB's executive director for southwestern Ontario.
To learn more, visit cnib.ca/cnib100.
Glen Wade was "looking forward" to "seeing" the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener in person, which is odd only in the fact that retinal blastoma stole his eyesight back in childhood.
The 53-year-old baseball fan and twice paralympic athlete was one of several ambassadors to speak at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind's (CNIB) 100th anniversary celebration at Kitchener city hall on Tuesday.
Wade reflected on the invaluable support he's received for the better part of the past half century, comparing it to seamless refereeing in his game of goalball.
"You don't realize the organization is there as a constant without being intrusive, and it helps every step of the way," he said.
Wade, a huge sports' fan who's represented his country twice, said the CNIB enabled him to play a team sport and travel to different parts of the world, which had a profound effect on him as a person.
The CNIB was founded in 1918 by First World War veterans blinded in the Halifax Explosion and has been creating programs, providing services and advocating on behalf of the visually impaired ever since.
Over the decades the CNIB has evolved to provide access to not only sport and recreation, but services ranging from guide dogs and a library to assistive technology for schooling and employment.
Yet it's the intangibles that are most important, clients say.
"It really transcends to the family and friends of the clients," said Wade, who said his wife's already told him not to start with any more sports.
"Go Jays Go," echoed 82-year-old Jim Sanders, a 71-year client.
"Going blind is a tragedy," he said. "Being blind doesn't have to be."
Foremost, people facing visual impairments need to get over the emotional fears and those who see the lighter side come out much better, he says.
There are benefits to being blind, as Sanders listed in a top-ten prior to cake-cutting. Reason number four: "During a blackout we still mix a pretty good martini."
However for Sharon Ward-Zeller, a 21-year volunteer who was recognized with a CNIB Century of Change Award, the physical aids she received from the CNIB played a very practical role in helping her "reinvent" her lifestyle after a rare disease in her optic nerves left her with five per cent peripheral vision.
"Independent living skills, mobility — how to move safely at home and outside, how to take a bus and cross the street," she said.
Talking books helped her read. Big buttons installed on her washing machine help her do laundry.
The CNIB's 100th anniversary is focused on dignity and both the achievements and struggles of people with sight loss. And according to advocates, there's still a long ways to go to make life accessible for the clients that use its services.
Tuesday's celebration, which included cake, refreshments and a chili lunch attracted dignitaries from across the region, and advocates took the opportunity to lobby for better supports.
"We still know that less than 25 per cent of our clients can get gainful employment, and so employment is a really big issue for us and we're going to continue to invest in programs and advocacy about changing what it means to be blind in a sense of employment opportunities," said Jennifer Urosevic, CNIB's executive director for southwestern Ontario.
To learn more, visit cnib.ca/cnib100.