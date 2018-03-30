CNIB celebrates a century

"Going blind is a tragedy," he said. "Being blind doesn't have to be."

Foremost, people facing visual impairments need to get over the emotional fears and those who see the lighter side come out much better, he says.

There are benefits to being blind, as Sanders listed in a top-ten prior to cake-cutting. Reason number four: "During a blackout we still mix a pretty good martini."

However for Sharon Ward-Zeller, a 21-year volunteer who was recognized with a CNIB Century of Change Award, the physical aids she received from the CNIB played a very practical role in helping her "reinvent" her lifestyle after a rare disease in her optic nerves left her with five per cent peripheral vision.

"Independent living skills, mobility — how to move safely at home and outside, how to take a bus and cross the street," she said.

Talking books helped her read. Big buttons installed on her washing machine help her do laundry.

The CNIB's 100th anniversary is focused on dignity and both the achievements and struggles of people with sight loss. And according to advocates, there's still a long ways to go to make life accessible for the clients that use its services.

Tuesday's celebration, which included cake, refreshments and a chili lunch attracted dignitaries from across the region, and advocates took the opportunity to lobby for better supports.

"We still know that less than 25 per cent of our clients can get gainful employment, and so employment is a really big issue for us and we're going to continue to invest in programs and advocacy about changing what it means to be blind in a sense of employment opportunities," said Jennifer Urosevic, CNIB's executive director for southwestern Ontario.

To learn more, visit cnib.ca/cnib100.



