Two men charged after Toronto shooting death

Toronto police say they have charged two men in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the city's west end this month.

Nnamdi Ogba, 26, was shot to death while walking to his car after visiting friends on March 16.

Police say the two shooters got away in an SUV that was waiting for them nearby.

Officers say Toronto men Trevaughan Miller, 19, and Abdullahi Mohamed, 22, were arrested Thursday and each face a count of first-degree murder.

Police say they are still searching for the driver of the SUV.

Det. Jason Shankaran says he believes the shooting is part of a dispute between residents of two neighbourhoods, though Ogba was not connected to either area.

"My initial assessment, that Mr. Ogba was an innocent man walking through a particular neighbourhood who was shot and killed for no reason, that still holds today," Shankaran told reporters.

Shankaran also said members of the public had provided investigators with helpful information.

"The nature of Mr. Ogba having no affiliations to this particular community or to any gang or not even having any criminal record himself, I think that caused people to look closely at what this situation was and people looked into their hearts and they did come forward with information that assisted us," he said.

