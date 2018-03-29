Man arrested, OPP investigating after deaths

News 06:55 PM

MORRIS-TURNBERRY, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is in custody after two people were found dead in a home in a rural area of Huron County, Ont.

OPP were called to an address in the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry Thursday morning.

They found two people dead, as well as a woman who was taken to hospital with "undetermined injuries."

A man was arrested at the scene, and police say the investigation continues.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

By The Canadian Press

