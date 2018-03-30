Two Liberal budgets, two different approaches

Meanwhile, the provincial debt is projected to be $325 billion in 2018-2019, and interest payments this year will cost Ontarians $12.5 billion, making it the fourth largest spending item in the budget.

Quebec's budget, presented a day earlier, boosts spending by 5.2 per cent and pours big money into health and education, two sectors forced to cut tens of millions of dollars earlier in the Liberals' mandate.

The province also launched an aggressive plan to spend $2 billion a year over five years to lower the province's debt. Gross debt has decreased for three years in a row and stood at $204.5 billion as of March 2018.

Ontario's finance minister, Charles Sousa, bristled at the comparison earlier this week, saying that Quebec benefits from billions more in equalization payments from Ottawa and has a higher debt to GDP ratio than Ontario does.

Ontario's fiscal position nonetheless remains less than stellar compared to its eastern neighbour, said Jean-Paul Lam, an economics expert at the University of Waterloo.

"At the end of the day, I think Quebec was more prudent in the sense of planning for the medium and long run, they got maybe a bit luckier than us in terms of economic growth, but I think this (Ontario) government is simply not concerned with deficit going forward," Lam said.

The Ontario Liberals' lavish spending is concerning from an economic standpoint but could work out well for them politically, he said. Expanding social programs backs the New Democrats into a corner and forces the Progressive Conservatives to either lay out which services they would axe or admit they would also run a deficit, he said.

In Quebec's case, what the Liberals have presented is not dramatically different from what their rivals are likely to offer, but voters might still respond because the party has proven it can afford its promises, he said.

Tellier, from the University of Ottawa, said she believes Ontario's Liberals are more likely to benefit from their budget, but that advantage may be short-lived if the other parties present compelling plans of their own.

"In both cases, the same reasons exist why voters don't like those two parties (in Ontario and Quebec) — it's that they have not been consistent over time," she said.

Both governments have touted fiscal responsibility only to present a big-spending budget in an election year, she said. And while Quebec remains in the black, it does so by drawing on reserve funds after years of belt-tightening in the name of prudence, she said.

That kind of behaviour could spur cynicism among voters and sour some of the goodwill earned through budget spending, she said.

Ontario voters go to the polls in June and Quebec's in October.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press