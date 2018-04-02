Stock markets take a dive in first trading of Q2

Toronto's main stock index was down sharply as North American markets got back to work following a holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 129.56 points to 15,237.73, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 265.17 points to 23,837.94. The S&P 500 index was down 41.89 points to 2,598.98 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 148.50 points to 6,914.95.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.48 cents US, down from Thursday's average price of 77.56 cents US.