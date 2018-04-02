McCabe feels time is right for political run

Dorothy McCabe feels the time is right to take a leap into politics.

McCabe was recently announced as the Liberal candidate for the Waterloo riding, where she will be opposed by incumbent NDP MPP Catherine Fife, as well as a Progressive Conservative to be named Thursday. Mike Harris Jr., the son of the former PC premier, as well as Dan Weber, are battling it out for representation.

The former chief of staff to former Kitchener mayor Carl Zehr said now is the time for her to get into politics — and it’s out of love for her community.

“I feel like sort of my roles in the past … have really been a stepping-stone to taking a run at MPP,” said McCabe, who is currently a senior executive of Kidsability. On the political side, McCabe also worked in former Liberal Kitchener-Centre MPP John Milloy’s office.

“I want to serve my community at Queen’s Park,” said McCabe.

In a recent Angus Reid Institute poll, Liberal leader and current Premier Kathleen Wynne was shown to have the lowest support of all party leaders. But to McCabe, polls are just a snapshot in time and there is still time left to gain support of voters.

“We’re in completely uncharted territory when it comes to this provincial election,” said McCabe. “Quite honestly, I think anyone who thinks they can predict what the results of this election will be; I don’t think they can predict it right now because it’s quite volatile.”

The Waterloo riding will be an interesting one to follow leading up to the June 7 election day.

Fife has been an advocate for reforms in health care and improvements to transportation and with a late nomination from the PC party, the campaigning process will be swift.

McCabe said what sets her apart from her competition is her dedication to her community.