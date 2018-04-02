Ontario budget doubles down on left, politico says

"So this is why I think the Progressive Conservative party needs to come out with more meat or explanation about what they're going to do," said Esselment.

"Right now they're giving them too much room — the Liberals and the NDP will start defining what those cuts mean … and when you've got a vacuum of $5.6 billion it leaves a lot room for opposition parties to fill in the blanks for voters."

Kitchener Centre Liberal MPP Daiene Vernile said electors will be able to vote for "core values" this June.

"Do you want to build a caring Ontario or do you want to see your social services cut?" she said.

Vernile highlighted that the Liberal budget includes increased operational funding for libraries, which had been frozen for the past two decades, as well as an $11-billion commitment to support construction of the first high-speed rail service in Canada through Waterloo Region.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called the announcement a "game changer" and ultimately a "vote of confidence."

He noted that the province remains committed to matching federal funding for infrastructure and affordable housing upgrades, as well as initiatives aimed at addressing the opioid epidemic.

"There are some things that are important for us as cities if we want to manage the issues and budgetary pressures we're going to face if we don't deal with them," he said.

Kitchener-Conestoga PC MPP Michael Harris said the Liberal promises only translate to higher taxes and increased debt on the shoulders of future generations.

"Budgeting another $6.7-billion deficit means a total debt of over $325 billion, and over $12 billion in annual interest payments that should be going to the priorities we all share," Harris highlighted in a press release.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the budget fails to live up to its vote-grabbing hype, pointing to caps on proposed Liberal drug and dental plans, as well as hospital increases following years of funding freezes.

"The Liberals have had 15 years to get good things done for people," said Horwath.

"Instead, Wynne chose to cut and privatize. She chose to sell off Hydro One and make hydro bills too expensive. She chose to let child care become the most expensive in the nation."

Yet Vernile says Ontario's economy is growing faster than any other province or G7 country.

"Not everyone is benefitting from the strong economy that we have," she said. "We want to ensure there is fairness and affordability and opportunity for everyone.

"I think what voters will have to think about is, is the fiscal approach the right approach?" Esselment said. "They might like programs and ideas that grow and support a middle class, which is always good for democracies and good for economies, but do they support the method of doing so, which is to borrow and not to raise revenue the same way?"



