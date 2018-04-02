Woman killed in Richmond Hill collision

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police say a woman has died and three people are seriously injured after a five-car collision north of Toronto on Sunday night.

They say a Lamborghini, a Mercedes, a Dodge Caravan, and two Toyota Corollas were all involved in a collision in Richmond Hill, Ont., around 6 p.m.

Police say the passenger of the Lamborghini, a 32-year-old Newmarket, Ont., woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lamborghini's driver, a 39-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was hospitalized with injuries investigators say were not life-threatening.