Faulty blade to blame for wind turbine collapse

CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. — After an investigation, a Maryland-based renewable energy company has determined that a single faulty blade is responsible for the collapse of one of its wind turbines in southwestern Ontario in January.

Chad Reed, a spokesperson for Terraform Power, says in an email that the one blade was the only problem with the turbine that fell down in Chatham-Kent.

He also says no other problems had been identified during the investigation, which halted the turbines for more than two months.

At the time of the collapse, Progressive Conservative politician Monte McNaughton called on Ontario's Liberal government to place a moratorium on two other wind projects in the region, citing safety concerns.