Calgary to debate ban on public pot consumption

Lawyer and marijuana advocate Kirk Tousaw says the proposed exemption for medical consumption is key to whether a public ban would be legal. But he disputes that rules for cannabis consumption need to be the same as those for booze.

"What you're not going to see with public cannabis consumption are some of the real public nuisances that you see with public alcohol consumption, which is people passed out, people vomiting on the streets, people urinating on the streets because they've lost any inhibitions and are too hammered to care," said Tousaw, speaking from Duncan, B.C.

"Cannabis doesn't tend to do that. If anything, it sometimes makes you a little more introverted because of the potential anxiety-producing effects of THC."

Earlier this month, the Montreal suburb of Hampstead adopted a bylaw that bans all smoking in public places. It prohibits tobacco and marijuana on municipal property, including sidewalks and streets.

The bylaw does not prohibit electronic cigarettes

Fagin says if condo and apartment buildings also ban smoking and vaping cannabis, that could mean users wouldn't be able to step outside for a puff. Edibles would be an option when they become legal later, he suggests, but they take time to work and have different effects.

The odour from vaping cannabis is much less noticeable than cigarette smoke, says Fagin, who feels users and non-users should still be able to get along.

"If you are a cannabis consumer or considering consuming cannabis, be a responsible adult about it and not go out in public and blow smoke in people's faces."

By The Canadian Press