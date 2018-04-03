Roadside pot tester one of big winners at Velocity Fund Finals

One of the latest winners of the Velocity Fund Finals pitch competition already has volunteers lining up to help them test their device that determines the cannabinoid concentration in their system.

"Every time we present our idea anywhere people say if you need testers feel free to contact me," said Karolyn Mackowiak, one of the co-founders of SannTek who can up with the device, with a laugh. "We have a long list of potential testers just waiting to try it out.

"But because we don't have ethics approval yet for testing it ourselves, and cannabis is not legal yet in Canada, we get standard solutions from chemical companies and test it that way."

They are able to do chemical testing with tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component in cannabis that gets people high, to determine if their device can be a tool for law enforcement as it prepares for the change in Canada's pot laws. And the potential has a lot of people excited.

SannTek was one of the four big winners at last week's Velocity fund competition at the University of Waterloo, sharing in the $110,000 prize pool to help fund startups that come out of the entrepreneurship program. The other three winners included one that enables faster surgeries called A-Line Orthopaedics, another that focuses on the use of AI to protect against cyberattacks called Bibu Labs, and another involved in software security called Fuzzbuzz.

SannTek's device in particular got a lot of attention as police forces across Canada scramble to come up with a way to test for impairment when somebody is smoking pot and driving. The device will allow users to determine even trace amounts of THC in someone's system, and once the level of impairment is determined, give law enforcement a way to stop drug impaired drivers.

SannTek was the project of four fourth-year Nanotech Engineering students at UW as part of their capstone design project that is a component of their graduation requirements. They spent eight months researching and developing their idea and the new device is the culmination of almost two years of work.

"We came up with the idea because one of us determined that legalization was approaching and there was no effective roadside solution," said Mackowiak. "Out of our co-op experiences we found that we could come up with a solution to this, and this would be a cool way to spend on our fourth-year design project innovating and creating something that could actually be impactful for society."

The concept was fairly simple. Breathalyzer technology had been around for decades and been proven to be effective in stopping drunk drivers. The goal was to come up with something that is that portable and accessible for police to test for high levels of cannabis use during roadside stops.

"Because of the different chemistry of the structure of the molecule, you can't use the exact same mechanism as you do in an alcohol breathalyzer," said Mackowiak. "That's where our experience and research came in — to develop a new type of sensor to detect THC."