Roadside pot tester one of big winners at Velocity Fund Finals

One of the latest winners of the Velocity Fund Finals pitch competition already has volunteers lining up to help them test their device that determines the cannabinoid concentration in their system.
"Every time we present our idea anywhere people say if you need testers feel free to contact me," said Karolyn Mackowiak, one of the co-founders of SannTek who can up with the device, with a laugh. "We have a long list of potential testers just waiting to try it out.
"But because we don't have ethics approval yet for testing it ourselves, and cannabis is not legal yet in Canada, we get standard solutions from chemical companies and test it that way."
They are able to do chemical testing with tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component in cannabis that gets people high, to determine if their device can be a tool for law enforcement as it prepares for the change in Canada's pot laws. And the potential has a lot of people excited.
SannTek was one of the four big winners at last week's Velocity fund competition at the University of Waterloo, sharing in the $110,000 prize pool to help fund startups that come out of the entrepreneurship program. The other three winners included one that enables faster surgeries called A-Line Orthopaedics, another that focuses on the use of AI to protect against cyberattacks called Bibu Labs, and another involved in software security called Fuzzbuzz.
SannTek's device in particular got a lot of attention as police forces across Canada scramble to come up with a way to test for impairment when somebody is smoking pot and driving. The device will allow users to determine even trace amounts of THC in someone's system, and once the level of impairment is determined, give law enforcement a way to stop drug impaired drivers.
SannTek was the project of four fourth-year Nanotech Engineering students at UW as part of their capstone design project that is a component of their graduation requirements. They spent eight months researching and developing their idea and the new device is the culmination of almost two years of work.
"We came up with the idea because one of us determined that legalization was approaching and there was no effective roadside solution," said Mackowiak. "Out of our co-op experiences we found that we could come up with a solution to this, and this would be a cool way to spend on our fourth-year design project innovating and creating something that could actually be impactful for society."
The concept was fairly simple. Breathalyzer technology had been around for decades and been proven to be effective in stopping drunk drivers. The goal was to come up with something that is that portable and accessible for police to test for high levels of cannabis use during roadside stops.
"Because of the different chemistry of the structure of the molecule, you can't use the exact same mechanism as you do in an alcohol breathalyzer," said Mackowiak. "That's where our experience and research came in — to develop a new type of sensor to detect THC."
There were some challenges on the way to develop an effective tool. The SannTek team had to narrow in on the type of sensing mechanism that they wanted to develop. Then there were countless hours spent in the lab to develop the right filter that could strain out the elements they needed to make an effective device.
"Those hours in the lab are always tedious," said Mackowiak.
The next step is to make the process cost-effective and applicable to real-world circumstances to give police forces across Canada the tools that they need when pot becomes legal this summer. The goal is to make their device as common as the breathalyzers that are currently deployed by police.
"This summer we'll be doing further tests on our sensor and putting it into a functional device," said Mackowiak. "It will be a two-part system with a disposable cartridge that houses our sensing mechanism.
"Someone would blow into that cartridge and then it is inserted into our portable analyzer."
They've had great success in doing electrical analysis on the cartridge that provides the concentration of THC that is in the breath sample. "We're aiming to have a lower limit of detection so we could go below whatever the legal limit will be when it's decided," said Mackowiak.
Jay Shah, director of the Velocity program, said it's more confirmation the companies of tomorrow are trying to solve the problems of today and the future. That has become a real focus of the program in its decade of existence and has contributed to the number of entrepreneurial graduates that have come out of UW.
"We're seeing the economic results of that," said Shah. "We're seeing private investment in the region, job creation and at very high volumes with more than 300 companies that have come through the program and attracted more than $750 million in investment.
"Those types of number in that time period are unprecedented."
