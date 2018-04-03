City announces new organizational structure

The City of Kitchener has announced that its organizational structure has been realigned to place greater emphasis on coordinated development services and enhance customer service improvements.

The realignment was developed through a comprehensive organizational review that has resulted in five main departments for community services, development services, infrastructure services, financial services and corporate services, respectively.

The city conducted an internal and external search to fill the department head positions. Through the management of vacant positions, all of the organizational changes were accomplished without any job losses and within the city's existing budget.

Joining Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Chapman, and Michael May, deputy CAO and the general manager of community services, are: Justin Readman, development services GM; Denise McGoldrick, infrastructure services GM; Victoria Raab, corporate services GM and Jonathan Lautenbach, financial services GM.

"Our key focus in filling these vacancies was to ensure that we were building a strong team that can support the priorities of council, and fulfill an ambitious community agenda," said Chapman in a press release. "In addition to the skill and expertise these leaders bring to their new roles, it was also clear that they share an enthusiasm for collaborative city-building — a hallmark of our community."

Readman, who previously served as the city's interim executive director of infrastructure services and director of transportation services, comes with 14 years of experience in the municipal sector.

McGoldrick has more than 18 years of leadership experience in infrastructure services with a focus on utility management (water, sanitary and stormwater) and environmental services. She most recently served as director of operations, environmental services.

Raab was also promoted from within. She has more than a decade of experience working in the health care sector and, most recently, as the city's director of corporate communications and marketing.

Lautenbach comes to Kitchener with 13 years of municipal experience, recently serving as the director of financial services at the City of Cambridge. According to his bio, Lautenbach a passion for improving processes through technology, which will serve him well given his mandate to enhance the city's use of various systems and applications.

In addition to the five main department heads, Kathryn Dever has been promoted to director of strategy and corporate performance. She brings more than 20 years of progressive experience, most recently as manager of service coordination and improvement. Her first year priorities include facilitating the development of the new leadership team.