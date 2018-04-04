Patios expected to sprout soon along LRT line

It’s taken awhile, but David O’Leary is looking forward to finally opening a licensed patio along Duke Street later this spring, albeit along only half his frontage.

“We got our liquor licence four years ago and we wanted to have a licensed patio outside, but that was all put on hold because of the LRT construction,” the business owner recounted Tuesday afternoon before closing time.

Bread Heads has operated out of the same location for six years, specializing in wood-fired pizza, and primarily serves a lunch crowd from office buildings nearby. But it like so many other businesses along the region’s light rail corridor has been stifled by construction in recent years.

A patio isn’t a make-or-break business venture for O’Leary, but he believes it could help.

“Currently we don’t open past 3:30 (p.m.) because there isn’t people on the street here, so with the licensed patio — hopefully not just with us, but with other businesses here as well — that will create more interest in the evenings,” he said.

“I think it’s part of animating the streets in downtown Kitchener and we don’t have any parking here on the street anymore,” he added, pointing to the newly laid tracks outside the window, “so that has taken a lot of business away from us. We have to start looking at other revenue streams in order to bring people here.”

O’Leary was ready to put a patio in last May after the construction outside was finished, but a policy framework for patios along regional roadways still wasn’t in place.

According to a report going to Kitchener’s finance committee on Monday, the region is willing to enter into agreements with lower tier municipalities that will specify the terms by which the patios would operate. Municipal staff, along with the contractors/operators of the ION system, are finalizing the specific provisions.

Given additional safety concerns of locating patios near the ION tracks, regional requirements will likely be more restrictive than the city’s, the staff report notes. But, “As patio season will soon begin, authorization in advance of the final agreement will enable staff to accommodate the patio operator on Duke Street without needing additional council approvals,” the report sets out.

The city currently has just the one business interested in having a patio on Duke Street that would front the ION tracks, but it anticipates more patios on regional roads in the future, along Duke Street, Victoria Street, Charles Street and potentially Frederick/Benton Street.