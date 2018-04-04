Man dies after crash in Thunder Bay, Ont.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an 86-year-old man is dead after a crash in the city Wednesday.

Police say they received multiple calls to attend the scene of a crash (on Memorial Avenue) at about 11:50 a.m.

They say the driver of a brown car remained on scene and was not injured.

Police say the other vehicle continued on before it lost control and crashed into a building on transit property.