Alberta to bring in abortion safe zone bill

EDMONTON — Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says the government will bring in legislation in the coming days to establish no-go zones for protesters around abortion clinics.

Hoffman says the harassment and intimidation of patients at the clinics is on the rise, and says it is something no one should have to tolerate.

She declined to discuss details of the proposed legislation until it is introduced in the legislature.

There are two clinics, one in Edmonton and one in Calgary, that handle about 75 per cent of abortions in the province.