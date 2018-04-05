China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too

"The obvious 'winners' would be the other major suppliers of these products," said Adam Slater of Oxford Economics in an email.

The biggest impact of higher Chinese duties would fall on American soybean farmers. China accounted for almost 60 per cent of their exports and $12.4 billion in revenue for the year that ended on Aug. 31.

Farmers in Brazil, Argentina or Australia might step up to supply Chinese buyers who use soybeans as animal feed and to produce cooking oil.

A 25 per cent price hike for American pork, whiskey and tobacco could make sources in Europe, Russia, Japan and elsewhere more attractive.

It was unclear whether Beijing might try to make an exception for Chinese-owned U.S. exporters such as pork producer Smithfield Foods. WH Group, which bought Smithfield in 2013, opened a facility in the centre Chinese city of Zhengzhou to produce its brands but uses meat imported from the United States.

At the same time, American meat producers might save money if weaker Chinese demand depresses the price of soybeans they use to feed cows and pigs.

Higher prices for American small aircraft and aviation technology also could give French and German competitors a chance to gain market share.

U.S. aviation-related exports to China totalled $13.2 billion in 2016. That accounted for 58 per cent of Chinese imports, giving potential rivals plenty of room to grow.

"We will continue in our own efforts to proactively engage both governments," said Boeing Co. in a statement. "A strong and vibrant aerospace industry is important to the economic prosperity and national security of both countries.

Other potential winners include developing countries that might replace China as a supplier to American markets, according to William Jackson of Capital Economics.

Mexico produces many of the goods targeted for U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports such as televisions and electrical circuits, he said in a report. South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand export semiconductors and other technology.

"To the extent that the tariffs do result in the U.S. importing from elsewhere, other emerging markets might stand to benefit," wrote Jackson.

AP Writer Sam McNeil and AP researcher Yu Bing contributed.

By Joe McDonald, The Associated Press