Guilt stands for former Tory MP Del Mastro

TORONTO — A former parliamentary secretary who used to speak for then-prime minister Stephen Harper against election-fraud allegations levelled at the Conservatives lost his bid Thursday to have the country's highest court weigh in on his own convictions for electoral fraud.

The decision by the Supreme Court of Canada not to hear his appeal means that Dean Del Mastro, initially convicted in 2014 for offences committed a decade ago, has reached the end of the road in his efforts at exoneration.

"It seems like a modest word at times like these, but I'm obviously terribly disappointed," the former Conservative MP from Peterborough, Ont., told The Canadian Press. "I had hoped to be able to fight for a just outcome through the courts, but it's not to be."

Ontario court Judge Lisa Cameron convicted Del Mastro, 47, of three electoral offences related to his 2008 re-election campaign: overspending, failing to report a $21,000 contribution he made to his own campaign and knowingly filing a false report.

Cameron handed him a one-month jail term along with four months house arrest and 18 months probation for what she called his "cheating and lying" in his "affront" to democracy. The judge also ordered him to pay $10,000 in restitution.

"He was prepared not only to break the rules but to be deceitful about it," Cameron said at the time.

Del Mastro, once a staunch and vocal defender of Conservative policies, appealed but lost at the Superior Court and Appeal Court levels.

In April 2016, Superior Court Justice Bryan Shaughnessy upheld both the convictions and sentence — while setting aside the restitution order. In September, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the convictions.

"The offences were serious and struck at the heart of the democratic electoral process," the court said.

Del Mastro, granted bail at various points while his appeals wound through the courts, won't now have to go back to jail despite his latest legal setback. He had already been granted statutory release after serving 20 days in jail.