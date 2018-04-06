Is Waterloo Park the right fit for an off-leash dog park?

When it comes to Waterloo, options are limited for off-leash dog parks.

There’s Bechtel Park, anecdotally one of the most-used dog parks, but unless dog owners travel to Kitchener or beyond, there aren’t many options beyond that.

That’s why Allyson Hilbert, an uptown resident, is trying to get the city to consider adding a closed off-leash area in Waterloo Park.

“We do need more options in Waterloo,” said Hilbert.

According to statistics compiled by Hilbert, there are more than 100,000 dogs in Waterloo Region — around one for every six residents.

Off-leash parks allow for dogs to socialize and behave appropriately without the limitation of a leash, as is required by bylaws in all seven municipalities in Waterloo Region.

Hilbert is hoping that while the city decides the future of Waterloo Park, which will likely include the removal of the two ball diamonds along Father David Bauer Drive, they will keep the idea of a dog park in mind.

“It’s important for the dogs to socialize without leashes,” said Hilbert.

Coun. Brian Bourke, who lives in the area, said he’s supportive of more dog parks in Waterloo in general, but the idea of having one in Waterloo Park would require a lot of research by city staff before he could support it.

With intensification has come a change in demographics in uptown Waterloo, as well. With major projects, such as the Barrel Yards and Cooperage condo buildings, many families are downsizing, while others are using condos as a cheaper, more convenient form of home ownership. While apartment renters and condo owners have traditionally had smaller dogs, many are now opting for larger breeds that require open space to release pent up energy.