Ottawa man charged after fatal crash: police

Ottawa police say they have charged a 19-year-old man after a fatal collision in the city earlier in the week.

Police say the two-car collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They say a 49-year-old female driver and a 54-year-old male passenger were transported to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle was charged Thursday morning with two counts of negligence causing death, careless driving and stunt driving.