Parking changes proposed for Kitchener Market

The Kitchener Market wants to free up parking for customers and is proposing solutions that would result in additional costs to vendors and their staff.
A report going to the city's finance and corporate services committee on Monday recommends charging vendors for ground-level parking at the Market Square on Scott Street, as well as establishing flat rates at the Charles-Benton parking garage for both vendors and customers.
A recent survey indicated almost two thirds of market customers are unsatisfied with the availability of convenient and affordable parking options. While free underground parking is provided for customers on the market's P2 level on market days each Saturday, it's estimated that as many as 25 per cent of the 195 spaces are occupied by vendors and their staff.
According to market manager Kim Feere, vendors usually take up about 50 spaces on the P2 level, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
"Every Saturday, staff closes the entry doors of P2 about 20 times when it becomes full, and the area around Kitchener Market is perpetually congested from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.," her report outlines.
With the changes being proposed, Feere estimates that the market's underground parking level will be able to accommodate 250 more cars on an average Saturday.
Ultimately city council will have the final say as to which proposals fly, however if an agreement can be reached with Europro, the owner of Market Square, the Kitchener Market would receive a monthly bill that would be recouped from vendors.
In her report, Feere noted that Saturday vendors expressed "particular interest" in parking their vehicles at Market Square for two main reasons: proximity to the Kitchener Market for ease of transporting goods and currency, and safety of their staff during dark/early mornings.
"For vendors willing to walk a further distance or wishing to have a more affordable option," the city is also looking to establish flat discount rates at the Charles-Benton parking garage during market hours. Customers and vendors would pay $2 and $3 respectively.
There are also about 35 vendor vehicles that currently park in the P1 area of the Kitchener Market facility on Saturdays. A nominal administrative parking fee would also be recouped from these vendors to create an even playing field, the report says.
Ultimately the changes are being seen as a collaborative solution to enhance the experience of customers, while also attracting new ones. Staff anticipate the nominal increase in revenue for the Kitchener Market would be used to promote awareness and uptake of the parking options.
According to Feere, the vast majority of vendors are on board with the proposed changes as many of them have reported losing business due to the current situation. She reiterated that the fees being proposed are fairly nominal compared to other parking lots in the area and that the market needs to set itself up for success in the future.
"There's certainly costs to maintaining these garages and the flooring, because we just finished putting in the flooring for our market," she said.
"Every urban market has its challenges for parking in the downtown. We're doing the very best we have with what we've got."
However some vendors in the market's international food court earlier this week weren't happy with the proposals.
"The way they've explained it to us, it's happening regardless," said Mojhgan Hayratiyan, who operates Everyday Gourmet.
Hayratiyan said the additional charges could end up costing her and her staff another $60 per week and that it's already difficult enough for her to find employees without charging them extra to come to work.
"There's unfairness in this and they have to address that rather than transferring it all to us," she said.
Hayratiyan said she, like other food court vendors, have a contract that runs the entire week, including regular weekdays when there are very few customers to serve. She believes an additional market day would help alleviate weekend traffic and bring in more bellies.
A second market day is part of the Kitchener Market's four-year strategic plan, but Feere remains cautiously optimistic.
"We do really have to set ourselves up to be successful, because they have tried it in the past and it hasn't been," she said.
"It's definitely something we'll be looking at, but having the LRT operational will be important to that success," Feere added, also noting that two new condo towers being proposed at the corner of King Street East and Madison Avenue should bring in new patrons as well.
"We need the foot traffic, and so I'm fairly cautious about when we start that," she said.
