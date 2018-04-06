Parking changes proposed for Kitchener Market

Ultimately the changes are being seen as a collaborative solution to enhance the experience of customers, while also attracting new ones. Staff anticipate the nominal increase in revenue for the Kitchener Market would be used to promote awareness and uptake of the parking options.

According to Feere, the vast majority of vendors are on board with the proposed changes as many of them have reported losing business due to the current situation. She reiterated that the fees being proposed are fairly nominal compared to other parking lots in the area and that the market needs to set itself up for success in the future.

"There's certainly costs to maintaining these garages and the flooring, because we just finished putting in the flooring for our market," she said.

"Every urban market has its challenges for parking in the downtown. We're doing the very best we have with what we've got."

However some vendors in the market's international food court earlier this week weren't happy with the proposals.

"The way they've explained it to us, it's happening regardless," said Mojhgan Hayratiyan, who operates Everyday Gourmet.

Hayratiyan said the additional charges could end up costing her and her staff another $60 per week and that it's already difficult enough for her to find employees without charging them extra to come to work.

"There's unfairness in this and they have to address that rather than transferring it all to us," she said.

Hayratiyan said she, like other food court vendors, have a contract that runs the entire week, including regular weekdays when there are very few customers to serve. She believes an additional market day would help alleviate weekend traffic and bring in more bellies.

A second market day is part of the Kitchener Market's four-year strategic plan, but Feere remains cautiously optimistic.

"We do really have to set ourselves up to be successful, because they have tried it in the past and it hasn't been," she said.

"It's definitely something we'll be looking at, but having the LRT operational will be important to that success," Feere added, also noting that two new condo towers being proposed at the corner of King Street East and Madison Avenue should bring in new patrons as well.

"We need the foot traffic, and so I'm fairly cautious about when we start that," she said.



