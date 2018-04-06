'It was like an open prison': Rohingya refugee tries to bring family to safety

Life inside the refugee camp wasn’t much better. Hasim spent most of his adult life sharing a eight-by-10-foot hut with his family, collecting food from foreign aid. During the monsoon season in June and July, the ground would become completely saturated and many times, the storms would damage the mud hut.

Hasim’s description of the camps being open prisons is hauntingly accurate. The compound fences are lined with barbed wire to keep refugees from escaping and if they do escape, they risk being killed or arrested.

Most of the his family has known no different life than the inside of the “open prison” and have lived most of their lives without electricity or clean water.

Hasim was able to make the best of his situation, teaching young children up till Grade 5 within the camp in exchange for nonfood rewards, such as boxes or other building supplies.

When Hasim came to Canada as a sponsored refugee in 2007, there was a learning curve, although he was prepped for life in Canada throughout the process. He quickly settled and found a job at Research In Motion (now BlackBerry) before downsizing forced him out of a job. “Before we came to Canada, we were trained and given a course in Canadian culture,” said Hasim.

While Hasim has adjusted to Canadian culture, he has not forgotten about his family and friends still struggling in Bangladesh. He founded the Canadian Burmese Rohingya Organization, an advocacy group, and speaks regularly about his story to spread awareness of the injustice that has taken place in his home country.

But, like any private sponsorship, it takes money and manpower. St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church has agreed to foot the majority of the bill — about $20,000 — with Hasim taking care of housing for his family.

This isn’t a one-off project for St. Michael’s, either. The church started about 20 years ago with the sponsorship of a Bosnian refugee during the war in the former Yugoslavia. From there, they were approached by dozens more who sought help for friends and family living in dire situations abroad.

To help raise money, the church is hosting a special performance of the Waterloo Regional Police Male Chorus on April 20. Tickets are available by visiting the church office or calling 519-725-2226.