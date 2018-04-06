'It was like an open prison': Rohingya refugee tries to bring family to safety

Nur Hasim escaped the Rohingya refugee camp in Southeast Asia 12 years ago.
“It was like an open prison,” said Hasim, now a school bus operator in Waterloo.
Hasim, who was one of the first Rohingya refugees to be accepted into Canada, is now working on bringing his sister, brother-in-law and their four children to Canada.
Partnering with St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Waterloo, Hasim and church volunteer Diane Jones have submitted the proper documentation to privately sponsor the family to come to Canada. All they can do now is wait.
“It could take up to 28 months,” said Jones, who, in her time at the church has put together about 20 sponsorship applications for affected people all over the world, including Syria and Iraq.
The rush of refugees along the Myanmar and Bangladesh border have recently garnered more media attention due to escalating violence, but the treatment of the Rohingya people, an ethnic minority in Myanmar, has been considered by many to be an act of ethnic cleansing. Former Liberal leader Bob Rae, a special envoy of the federal government, released a report last week calling on Canada to accept more Rohingya refugees from the area and to provide more than $150 million a year in support over the next four years to avert a potential humanitarian disaster.
The Rohingya people, most of which now living in Bangladesh, have their own language and culture. The issue in Myanmar is that the government of the predominantly Buddhist country has and continues to deny Rohingya people citizenship, leaving them stateless.
In the last year, more than half a million Rohingya have fled from persecution in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar for Bangladesh.
The latest exodus happened in August last year after Rohingya Arsa militants reportedly attacked more than 30 police posts. Rohingyas arriving in Bangladesh said they fled after troops and Buddhist mobs burned down their villages and starting attacking and killing civilians.
While Hasim has been in Canada during the latest round of violence, he certainly wasn’t free from memories of it. He remembered assaults with machetes, beatings and seeing dead bodies littered on the ground when he escaped.
Life inside the refugee camp wasn’t much better. Hasim spent most of his adult life sharing a eight-by-10-foot hut with his family, collecting food from foreign aid. During the monsoon season in June and July, the ground would become completely saturated and many times, the storms would damage the mud hut.
Hasim’s description of the camps being open prisons is hauntingly accurate. The compound fences are lined with barbed wire to keep refugees from escaping and if they do escape, they risk being killed or arrested.
Most of the his family has known no different life than the inside of the “open prison” and have lived most of their lives without electricity or clean water.
Hasim was able to make the best of his situation, teaching young children up till Grade 5 within the camp in exchange for nonfood rewards, such as boxes or other building supplies.
When Hasim came to Canada as a sponsored refugee in 2007, there was a learning curve, although he was prepped for life in Canada throughout the process. He quickly settled and found a job at Research In Motion (now BlackBerry) before downsizing forced him out of a job. “Before we came to Canada, we were trained and given a course in Canadian culture,” said Hasim.
While Hasim has adjusted to Canadian culture, he has not forgotten about his family and friends still struggling in Bangladesh. He founded the Canadian Burmese Rohingya Organization, an advocacy group, and speaks regularly about his story to spread awareness of the injustice that has taken place in his home country.
But, like any private sponsorship, it takes money and manpower. St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church has agreed to foot the majority of the bill — about $20,000 — with Hasim taking care of housing for his family.
This isn’t a one-off project for St. Michael’s, either. The church started about 20 years ago with the sponsorship of a Bosnian refugee during the war in the former Yugoslavia. From there, they were approached by dozens more who sought help for friends and family living in dire situations abroad.
To help raise money, the church is hosting a special performance of the Waterloo Regional Police Male Chorus on April 20. Tickets are available by visiting the church office or calling 519-725-2226.
