Levelling home market still favours sellers

Spring has sprung … at least when it comes to the local home market.

According to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors’ monthly market update, the 540 residential properties sold in March represent an increase of 43.6 per cent over February, but a 25.8 per cent decrease compared to March 2017.

“Home sales in Waterloo Region last month mirrored the greater activity across the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Numbers are down year over year, but the market is showing signs of warming up after the long winter,” said the association’s president Tony Schmidt, in the release.

The average sale price of all residential properties sold last month decreased 0.7 per cent to $490,010, compared to March 2017. Detached homes sold for an average price of $582,851 a decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to March of last year.

“I think the flatter price acceleration we’re seeing is due to softer demand for higher-priced properties,” Schmidt said. “The new stress test may be having the impact of slowing down aspiring move-up buyers, as well as making it more difficult for entry-level purchasers.”

The average sale price for an apartment style condominium in March was $298,361, an increase of 11.3 per cent compared to a year ago. And, even though a number of active residential listings on the KWAR’s MLS® System to the end of March totalled 792 — 80 per cent more than March of last year — Schmidt believes we’re still in a deep sellers’ market.

Inventory is still significantly below the previous ten-year average of 1424 listings for March and the absorption rate (how long it would take to sell all of the active listings if no new properties are listed) remains at less than one month, “which is a further indicator there is insufficient supply to meet the local demand,” the market update states.

The average days it took to sell a home in March was 19 days, compared to 14 days in March 2017.

This spring won’t be quite as hectic as 2017, but the market is going to be demanding, Schmidt says. “Realtors on the street are reporting strong demand throughout the region and receiving multiple offers on many homes …

“For sellers, I would caution that just because there is a shortage of inventory does not mean they should cut-corners preparing their home for sale," he further noted. "I am hearing that homes that do not show well are definitely taking longer to sell over those that do.”