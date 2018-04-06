Weber wins PC nomination in Waterloo

Progressive Conservative members in Waterloo have put their support behind candidate Dan Weber.

Weber, a Waterloo native, defeated fellow nominee Mike Harris Jr., the son of the former premier of the same name, on Thursday night, April 5.

Weber, who has spent his working career in the technology, insurance, post-secondary education and nonprofit sectors, believes his job experience will give him the edge when it comes to the PC party claiming the seat in the next provincial election, which is set to take place in June.

It won’t be an easy battle for Weber and his fellow PCs, however. Incumbent NDP MPP Catherine Fife is running again for her third term and Dorothy McCabe has been chosen to represent the incumbent government on the Liberal side.

“Just to be angry at the current government is not enough. We have to come up with solutions to deal with the issues we are facing.” — Dan Weber

In order for the PC campaign, led by leader Doug Ford, to be successful, Weber said, it must focus on solutions, rather than opposition to the current government.

“We can’t just be angry at the Liberals,” said Weber. “Just to be angry at the current government is not enough. We have to come up with solutions to deal with the issues we are facing.”

The major issue Weber sees is the financial health of the province. The government recently released its 2018-2019 budget, which will see the province in the red for at least the next six years.

The budget included billions of dollars for health care, child care and support for seniors.

“People are really noticing the indebtedness of our province and at some point, this will have to be paid back,” said Weber.

The Ontario provincial debt, currently valued at more than $300 billion, is part of the reason why Weber decided to try his hand at politics. His two children, who are six and three years old, are part of the reason as well.