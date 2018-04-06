The OMB is now officially gone

The Ontario Municipal Board may not be part of your vocabulary unless you’re a developer or planner, but the removal of the quasi-judicial board will make a major difference to the way cities — and the Region of Waterloo — are developed.
April 3 represented the last day that appeals could be brought to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), which was intended to provide developers and landowners with a provincial-level appeal process for municipal decisions.
Regional chair Ken Seiling said the move to disband the OMB and replace it with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) is good not only for the cities and regions, but for taxpayers as well.
“It will avoid costly hearings where provincial approvals have already been obtained and people are trying to overturn the municipal approval,” said Seiling.
The region recently went through a costly appeal — an estimated $1 million in legal fees — when its official plan was appealed by developers.
The process took about six years, but the plan guiding growth in the region through 2031 was finally approved in 2015, although the region did eventually reach a settlement with those developers.
As part of the settlement, five expansions of the countryside line were approved, opening more land for development.
“From that point of view, it will provide significant savings to the general public,” said Seiling.
With the new system, as long as municipalities follow their own planning policies, as well as provincial regulations, there are no grounds for appeals.
“There will be greater respect for local decisions, plus it will avoid the delays and caused associated with the appeal,” said Seiling.
Originally established in 1906 as the Ontario Railway and Municipal Board, the OMB was set up to oversee municipalities and supervised the rail transportation system between cities in Ontario.
Appeals currently in the OMB, including the hotly debated Muslim prayer centre on Erbsville Road in Waterloo, will continue through the original process, since the appeal was launched before the deadline. That appeal takes place on April 24.
The OMB has been criticized in the past as being too developer-friendly and not on the side of municipalities who have already made decisions on the matter.
Seiling said some believe the LPAT may have gone too far in the other direction where it limits appeals, but time will tell if that’s the case.
“From the municipal point of view, there has been a long-standing desire to see more weight placed on municipal decisions,” said Seiling.
The new legislation also includes:
• Prohibiting appeals of policy instruments that support development around protected major transit station areas
• Replacing the hearing structure with a simple test: Whether or not the municipal decision is consistent and confirms with plans
• If the municipality is deemed to have overreached on the decision, it is sent back to the municipality for further review. The LPAT can still make the final decision if the municipality cannot conform to planning in those two decisions.
