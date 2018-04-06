The OMB is now officially gone

The Ontario Municipal Board may not be part of your vocabulary unless you’re a developer or planner, but the removal of the quasi-judicial board will make a major difference to the way cities — and the Region of Waterloo — are developed.

April 3 represented the last day that appeals could be brought to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), which was intended to provide developers and landowners with a provincial-level appeal process for municipal decisions.

Regional chair Ken Seiling said the move to disband the OMB and replace it with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) is good not only for the cities and regions, but for taxpayers as well.

“It will avoid costly hearings where provincial approvals have already been obtained and people are trying to overturn the municipal approval,” said Seiling.